Govt’s main goal is to turn country dependent on others, a failed state

The main objective of the present government is to make the country dependent on others and turn it into a failed state, said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He made the remark while talking to reporters after placing wreaths at the graveyard of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman in observance of his 43rd death anniversary at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital on Thursday (May 30).

The BNP secretary general said, “Democracy has been sent to exile from Bangladesh. The ruling Awami League has grabbed the voting rights of people adopting various tactics to implement one-party rule.”

Replying to a question of a reporter, Mirza Fakhrul said, ” Bangladesh has already been occupied by looters and mafias. In one hand, they have deprived people of their political rights, and looted the country’s economy on the other.

“Their main objective is to turn Bangladesh into a failed state,” he said.

Mirza Fakhrul said, “We have offered fateha at the mazar of proclaimer of Bangladesh’s independence, advocate of multi-party democracy, architect of a prosperous Bangladesh, and valiant freedom fighter Ziaur Rahman seeking salvation of his departed soul. We also offered prayer for the recovery and freedom of Deshnetri Begum Khaleda Zia.”

“We offered prayer for the well-being of our acting chairman Tareque Rahman and his return to the country safely. We also prayed for the release of hundreds of our leaders and workers who are now in jail. We prayed for those who had embraced martyrdom getting involved in our democratic movements. We prayed for those who have been repressed and tortured due to false and fabricated cases.”