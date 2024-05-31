3 lakh people marooned in Sylhet

Heavy rains and water flowing from upstream have triggered floods in Sylhet, submerging at least 36 unions under five upazilas and leaving around three lakh people stranded in floodwaters.

Although the flood situation improved little bit in the bordering areas of Sylhet but the water level is increasing in other areas including Sylhet Sadar. The water levels of all the rivers in Sylhet have already crossed the danger limit.

Local sources said that around three lakh people in Gowainghat, Jaintapur, Companiganj, Kanaighat and Zakiganj upazilas. Most of the areas in these regions went underwater.

Zakiganj upazila nirbahi officer Afsana Taslim said the water has dropped a bit. Out of the 9 unions of the upazila, 4 unions have already been flooded. Water is flowing above the danger level at Amalsid point in Kushiara since yesterday.

58 shelters were kept ready for the flood-affected people. The UNO added that 20-25 people have taken positions in the shelters.

Sylhet Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Mobarak Hossain said the army is ready to rescue flood-affected people. They will act immediately if necessary.

Currently, 4,800 families are staying in the shelters, according to the latest update, he said.