MP Anar murder: Three accused put on fresh remand

A court in Dhaka has placed three accused on a five-day remand in a case filed following the murder of lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shanto Islam Mollick passed the order on Friday after police had produced them before the court and sought remand.

Those remanded are Syed Amanullah Aman alias Shimul Bhuiyan, Faisal Ali Saji alias Tanvi Bhuiyan, and Celesty Rahman.

They were arrested in a case field by Anar’s daughter Mumtarin Ferdoush Dorin with Sher-E-Bangla Nagar Police Station.