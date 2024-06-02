Ingredients:

v 2 medium-sized green mangoes

v 4 cups water

v 1/2 cup sugar (adjust to taste)

v 1/2 tsp black salt (or regular salt, to taste)

v 1 tsp roasted cumin powder

v 1/2 tsp black pepper powder (optional)

v Paprika powder- pinch for garnish

v 2/3 nos of Green chillies seedless

v Ice cubes

Method:

Prepare the Mangoes:

v Wash the green mangoes thoroughly.

v Peel the mangoes and cut the flesh away from the pit. Chop the mango flesh into small pieces.

Cook the Mangoes:

In a saucepan boiled the mangoes with little bit of salt, until become soft about 10 to 15 minutes in a simmering heat.

Blend the Mangoes:

v Transfer the mango pieces and the cooking water to a blender.

v Add 2 cups of water, sugar, black salt, roasted cumin powder, and black pepper powder (if using).

v Blend until smooth. Adjust the sweetness and seasoning according to your taste.

Strain the Juice:

Strain the blended mixture through a fine mesh sieve to remove any fibrous bits and ensure a smooth juice.

Serve:

v Pour the strained juice into a jug.

v Chill in the refrigerator for at least an hour before serving.

v Serve the green mango juice in glasses over ice cubes.

Garnish with fresh mint leaves.(optional)

This refreshing green mango juice, also known as “Aam Panna,” is perfect for hot summer days, providing a tangy and cooling drink thats both delicious and hydrating.