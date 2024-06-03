Govt offices to run on new schedule after Eid

The Cabinet has fixed the new office schedule for all the government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous institutions of the country.

After Eid-ul-Azha, the offices will run from 9 am to 5 pm on the new schedule.

The approval was given at the Cabinet meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over it.

Secretary of the Cabinet Mahbub Hossain informed this in the press briefing at the end of the meeting.

At present, the employees of government institutions work from 9am to 4pm. This schedule has been running since 2022, when the government reduced office hours by one hour in a bid to save electricity.