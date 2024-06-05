JS goes into budget session

The third session of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad began at 5pm on Wednesday (June 5).

It is the first budget session of the present stint of the Awami League government came to power through the general election on January 7 this year.

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali will place the national budget for fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25) in the JS on Thursday afternoon.

Finance ministry sources said that the size of the proposed budget is expected to be around Taka 7.97 lakh crore. Controlling the rising inflation is likely to get the top priority in the budget.

This will be the first budget of the present Awami League government which came to the power for the fourth consecutive term through January 7, 2024 national election.

The budget for FY25 will be the country’s 53rd budget and the 25th of the Awami League government in its six tenures after independence.

Tajuddin Ahmed presented the country’s first budget in 1971 as finance minister of the post-independence government headed by Father of the National Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.