Steps will be taken against unauthorised cattle markets: DMP chief

Police will monitor the cattle markets in the capital ahead of holy Eid-ul-Azha using drones.

At the same time, the cattle markets will be brought under special security blanket, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman on while addressing a press conference at the DMP Media Centre in the capital on Friday morning.

He said closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras would be installed at all the cattle markets. Detectives in plainclothes will remain at the field level. Forged banknotes detecting machines will be installed. Besides, drones will be patrolling over the markets.

Disclosing that a number of steps have been taken to ensure security at the sacrificial animal markets in the capital, he said stern action would be taken if anyone tries to set up market without approval of the authorities concerned.

Besides, there will be special police patrol teams at the entry points of the capital to check extortion and mugging.

The DMP Commissioner said steps will be taken against the lessee of the cattle market and the owner of cattle if sacrificial animals are kept on roads other than the designated areas, or animals are brought down from trucks right on the roads.

As many as 19 sacrificial animal markets will be set up in the capital by two city corporations this year. Markets have already been readied along with the appointment of lessees. Sacrificial animals will start coming to Dhaka from different parts of the country within the next several days, he said.