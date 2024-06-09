MP Anar murder: Some bones found at Bagjola canal in India

West Bengal’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have recovered some bones from Bagjola canal near Krishwnamati Bridge area during a search with accused Siam.

Initially, they appear to be human bones.

Kolkata police started the search operation around 8am.

Earlier, they conducted several operations but failed to recover anything. Today they recovered the bones within 30 hours’ of operation.

On Saturday, Barasat court placed Siam on a 14-day remand.

Siam is one of the prime suspects in lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar murder.

From Sunday morning, Kolkata Police’s Disaster Management Group and Indian army started the search operation with accused Siam at Bhangor under south 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. They first started the search at the place indicated by Siam.

Siam claimed that the recovered bones are the bones of MP Anar.

Those will be sent to the forensic for proper examination, CID said.

West Bengal police earlier recovered around four kilograms pieces of meat from the septic tank of the flat at Sanjeeva Gardens in New Town of Kolkata.