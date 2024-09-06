Labour getting it wrong, says Green Party co-leader

Labour is “getting it wrong” in “so many areas” and the Greens will “hold the new government to account”, the party’s co-leader Adrian Ramsay has told its conference in Manchester.

In his first such speech since the Greens’ major advance in July’s general election, when it went from a single MP to four MPs, he said the party would challenge Labour where it was “off track” and “should be doing more” to deliver “positive, inspiring change”.

Mr Ramsay highlighted cutting winter fuel payments to millions of pensioners, sticking to the two-child benefit cap, and airport expansion.

Co-leader Carla Denyer was unable to help give the speech because she was unwell, and sent a video message instead.