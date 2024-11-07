MP Mike Amesbury charged with assault in street

MP Mike Amesbury has been charged with assault after a video emerged of him appearing to punch a man to the ground in the street.

The charge against the 55-year-old relates to reports of an assault on a 45-year-old man in Frodsham, Cheshire, at just after 02:45 BST on 26 October, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

The MP, who was suspended by the Labour party after the incident, has been summonsed to appear in court to be formally charged with section 39 common assault.

In a statement, Amesbury confirmed he had been told to appear in court after the “deeply regrettable” incident.

The Runcorn and Helsby MP said he was continuing to cooperate with police and he could not comment further “given this is an ongoing case”.

The date and venue of his first appearance has not yet been confirmed.

Amesbury volunteered to be interviewed under police caution after reports of an assault on Main Street in the town.

Cheshire Police investigated the complaint and submitted a file for prosecutors to review on 29 October.

Rosemary Ainslie of the CPS said it was “extremely important that there should be no reporting commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings”.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial,” she added.