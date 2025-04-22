Dhaka College, City College students locked in chases again, police charge baton

The students of Dhaka College and Dhaka City College on Tuesday locked into chases and threw brickbats at each other at Science Lab intersection again for the second time just after a week.

At a stage, police dispersed the students, charging batons and firing teargas shells. Several students were seen with sticks as well.

The incident broke out around 11:45 am, the police said.

A huge number of police members were seen deployed in the Science Lab intersection area as tension was prevailing there.

Police, however, could not immediately say the reason for today’s fight between the students of the two educational institutions.

Earlier on 15 April, such an incident of chases and fights broke out between them over a trifling matter.

The police said such incidents of clashes have been taking place very often.

New Market police station inspector (investigation) Hafizul Islam told Prothom Alo that they have been removing the students from the streets.