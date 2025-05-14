Messi to reveal his favorite career goal for charity art auction

Inter Miami star and football legend Lionel Messi is set to unveil his favorite goal from his illustrious career on May 22. The iconic moment will be transformed into a piece of art, created in collaboration with media artist Refik Anadol, and auctioned off for charity.

Messi, an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and World Cup champion, has scored over 800 goals across his time with Argentina, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and now Inter Miami. Selecting just one goal, he admits, hasn’t been easy.

“Choosing just one goal out of them all is very difficult,” Messi said. “Each one is special in its own way… But highlighting one as a favorite for the first time, to make this unique project possible is worth it.”

The artwork will be jointly signed by Messi and Anadol and will be unveiled by Christie’s auction house in New York on June 11. The auction will run until July 25, with proceeds going to a charitable cause.

This marks the first time Messi has publicly identified a personal favorite among the hundreds of goals that have defined his career.