Messi returns to Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers

Argentina has announced its squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, with Lionel Messi making his return after recovering from an ankle injury. The 37-year-old captain will be part of the team for crucial matches against Chile and Colombia.

After missing recent games due to injury, Messi’s absence didn’t hinder Argentina’s progress as they secured World Cup qualification with victories over Uruguay and Brazil.

The team will face Chile in Santiago on June 5, followed by a home game against Colombia in Buenos Aires on June 10.

In addition to Messi’s return, Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho has also been included in the squad after being left out in previous matches for tactical reasons.

However, key players Nicolás Otamendi, Enzo Fernández and Leandro Paredes will miss the first match due to suspensions, while Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Montiel are absent due to injuries.

Coach Lionel Scaloni has also made the decision to exclude defenders Marcos Acuña and Germán Pezzella from squad for the qualifiers.

ARGENTINA PRELIMINARY SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Geronimo Rulli (Olympique de Marseille) and Walter Benitez (PSV Eindhoven).

Defenders: Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Leonardo Balerdi (Marseille), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Facundo Medina (RC Lens), Nicolas Tagliafico (Olympique Lyonnais) and Valentin Barco (Strasbourg).

Midfielders: Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Leandro Paredes (Roma), Nicolas Dominguez (Nottingham Forest), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico), Thiago Almada (Lyon), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea) and Nicolas Paz (Como).

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Julian Alvarez (Atletico), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Valentin Castellanos (Lazio), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina), Giuliano Simeone (Atletico) and Angel Correa (Atletico).