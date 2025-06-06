Nation to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha Saturday

The holy Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest religious festival of Muslims, will be celebrated across the country tomorrow (Saturday) with due solemnity and religious fervour.

Eid-ul-Azha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is observed on the 10th day of Zilhajj, the last month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The festival commemorates the unwavering devotion of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS), who was prepared to sacrifice his beloved son Hazrat Ismail (AS) in obedience to the will of Almighty Allah. In His mercy, Allah spared Hazrat Ismail (AS) and sent a ram to be sacrificed instead.

In remembrance of this profound act of faith, Muslims throughout the country will perform Eid prayers in congregation and offer sacrificial animals in the name of Allah. Special prayers and munajat will also be offered, seeking divine blessings for peace, prosperity, and unity in Bangladesh and across the Muslim world.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, in a message, greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. In separate messages, political leaders extended their warm wishes, calling for peace, prosperity, and harmony.

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman also conveyed Eid greetings, urging everyone to share the joy of the festival with others.

The main congregation of Eid-ul-Azha will be held at the Jatiya Eidgah on the High Court premises at 7:30am on June 7.

In case of inclement weather, the main Jamaat will be shifted to Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 8am.

Advisers to the interim government, politicians, diplomats, and people from all walks of life are expected to join the congregation. Authorities have implemented comprehensive security measures to ensure the safety of the devotees.

As in previous years, five Eid Jamaats will also be held at Baitul Mukarram Mosque. The timings are:

1st Jamaat: 7:00am

2nd Jamaat: 8:00am

3rd Jamaat: 9:00am

4th Jamaat: 10:00am

5th Jamaat: 10:45am

The Jatiya Eidgah congregation will be broadcast live on all major television channels.

Additionally, the schedules of major Eid congregations across the country will be announced on Bangladesh Television (BTV), Bangladesh Betar, and other TV channels on the eve of Eid.

State-run BTV and Bangladesh Betar, along with private TV channels and radio stations, will air special programmes to mark the festival.

On Eid day, improved meals will be served to inmates of government hospitals, prisons, orphanages, safe homes, and shelter centres.

Law enforcement agencies, including Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), have taken stringent security measures to ensure peaceful celebrations in Dhaka and across the country. RAB personnel are on high alert nationwide.

To ease travel during the Eid holidays, the government has directed CNG filling stations to remain open 24 hours. The Power Division issued a notification mandating that CNG stations remain operational throughout Eid day, as well as during the seven days before and the five days after the festival.

With preparations complete, the nation now eagerly awaits the joyous celebration of Eid-ul-Azha, a festival of faith, sacrifice, and community spirit.