Inauguration of art exhibition by Bangladeshi artist Tarek Amin

Ansar Ahmed Ulah:

The formal launch of the solo exhibition titled ‘Echoes of Existence’ took place on 20 June, with the artist and members of the Bengali and artistic community in attendance at the event.

Bengali artist Zaman Mohammed Fakruzzaman, based in the UK, moderated the opening of the show alongside Tower Hamlets Lead Member for Culture, Councillor Kamrul Hussain, actor Shampa Reza, author and academic Syed Manzurul Islam, poet Shamim Azad, economist Prof. Dr. Selim Jahan, and cultural activist Golam Mostafa, among others.

Tarek Amin, a gifted artist from Dhaka, explores themes deeply rooted in cultural heritage, providing a potent reflection of contemporary Bangladeshi identity. At the opening, he shared a personal insight into his work, saying, ‘’ My work explores the paradox of human existence—how often we deny life in search of a life we never lived. I am drawn to the sorrow that arises from longing to be something else, like a seagull or a kingfisher soaring freely over oceans of joy. In this exploration, I believe true liberation begins with self-awareness.’’ This personal journey is a key element in his art, inviting the audience to empathise and understand his work on a deeper level.

With a strong academic foundation, holding an MFA and BFA from the University of Dhaka, Tarek Amin is a versatile artist who specialises in printmaking, painting, and singing. His work, which often explores themes of human existence, longing, and self-awareness, has been showcased in numerous national and international exhibitions, including group shows, biennials, and art camps. He has been recognised with several awards, such as the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy National Art Exhibitions and the Berger Young Painters Award. In addition to his visual art, he is also a vocalist, a former band member, and a trained actor, currently residing in Dhaka and actively creating and exhibiting art.

The exhibition, which is a celebration of Tarek Amin’s artistry, is open to the public until 27 June at Spitalfields Studio, located at Greatorex Street, East London. This event, organised by the East London Academy of Art and presented by Spitalfields Studios, is a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of this talented artist.