Jamaat Ameer shifted to ICU after bypass surgery

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman underwent successful open heart surgery at a private hospital in the capital on Saturday.

After five hours’ of operation, he is now under close observation at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

“The surgery was completed without any complications,” said renowned cardiologist Dr Jahangir Kabir, who conducted the surgery.

The Jamaat Ameer is expected to return home in seven days, he added.

The Jamaat ameer underwent medical tests after he collapsed twice on stage while delivering a speech at the party’s national rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on July 19.

Later, he was detected blockage through an angiogram conducted at United Hospital on July 30.