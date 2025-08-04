‘No response yet from India on Hasina’s repatriation request’

Bangladesh has yet to receive a response from India regarding its formal request to extradite ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Policy Adviser Md Touhid Hossain said on Monday.

Speaking at an event at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka, Hossain stated that while Bangladesh has written to India seeking Hasina’s return to face trial, there has been no “positive feedback” from New Delhi. “The trial process has already begun. Whether she returns or not, justice will not be stalled,” he noted.

When asked if Bangladesh would seek international assistance in securing Hasina’s extradition, Hossain said the government could consider it if necessary, but “at the moment, we see no such need.”

Hasina was ousted following the July Uprising earlier this year. The current interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, has initiated a number of high-profile legal proceedings against former officials, including Hasina.

On regional diplomacy, Hossain announced that Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is scheduled to visit Dhaka on August 23 for a two-day trip. A bilateral meeting with Bangladesh’s foreign minister is slated for August 24. The agenda will include unresolved issues from 1971, including a formal apology from Pakistan and outstanding financial claims.

This visit had originally been planned for April but was postponed due to regional tensions following a terrorist attack in Indian-administered Kashmir.

“Owing to unforeseen circumstances, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan is unable to undertake the visit to Bangladesh on 27-28 April 2025. Later, the two sides finalised a new date through mutual consultations,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan at that time.

Commenting on other foreign affairs, Hossain acknowledged public concern over the declining reputation of Bangladeshi passports, attributing the issue to rampant document fraud. “Nowhere else do we see such precise forgeries,” he remarked.

Regarding U.S. visa complexities faced by Bangladeshis, he said, “We are responsible for where we are now. Internal unrest spills over and affects the 15 million Bangladeshis living abroad.”

He admitted that Bangladesh’s foreign missions are often unable to provide adequate services due to limited resources, though efforts are underway to improve conditions.

On domestic matters, Hossain stated that the July uprising has paved the way for restoring the rights of the people, calling it a historic moment for justice and democracy. “The sacrifices of the young generation will serve as an inspiration,” he said.

He also acknowledged Bangladesh’s electoral challenges, noting that genuine voter expression occurred in only four elections since 1973. “The rest were not reflective of the people’s will,” he said.

Addressing U.S. concerns over extremism, Hossain reaffirmed Bangladesh’s commitment to combating terrorism and said the country would act on any credible intelligence shared by international partners.