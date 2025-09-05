‘I had complete trust in Allah, local doctors’: Jamaat Ameer

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr. Shafiqur Rahman has stated that during his recent illness, he deliberately chose not to seek treatment abroad. Instead, he placed his full trust in Allah and in capabilities of the country’s medical professionals.

Speaking at a free medical camp organized by South Kafrul Thana unit of Dhaka-10, Dr. Shafiqur made his first public appearance after nearly a month and a half of absence due to illness.

In his speech, he expressed deep gratitude to the country’s doctors and urged others to show the same level of confidence.

He said that while many opt to travel abroad for treatment, often due to a lack of trust in local healthcare system, he never considered that path.

According to him, his decision was rooted in both faith and responsibility. “We work for people of this country. How could I, in good conscience, leave them behind and fly abroad for treatment?” he asked. “I had full faith in Allah and in the doctors of this nation.”

He lamented the tendency among affluent individuals to seek medical treatment overseas, arguing that this reflects a worrying lack of faith in local expertise.

“When people who have the means rush abroad, it sends a message that they do not believe in our doctors. If the people don’t trust them, how can our doctors be confident in themselves?” he questioned.

Dr. Shafiqur pointed out that millions of people in Bangladesh suffer from heart disease and the vast majority cannot afford treatment abroad.

He stressed that many can’t even afford to travel to Dhaka for care, let alone leave the country. These people, he said, depend entirely on local healthcare system. “So, it is essential that we all have faith in our doctors,” he added.

Recalling the day of his sudden illness, Dr. Shafiqur shared that he became unwell during a public rally; an event that was witnessed live by thousands through television and mobile phones.

Renowned cardiologist Professor Dr. Mominuzzaman of United Hospital quickly reached out to initiate treatment and Dr. Shafiqur was promptly admitted there.

“Alhamdulillah, I received excellent care from them,” he said.

He revealed that doctors had initially advised him to go abroad for further treatment, mentioning options like Singapore, Bangkok and the United States.

However, he respectfully declined. “If Allah can heal me abroad, Allah can heal me here. I believe that recovery comes through the knowledge and skills Allah has bestowed upon our doctors,” he said.

He added that he instructed his medical team to treat him as an ordinary patient. “I told them, forget who I am. Treat me the same way you would treat any other patient. If I breathe my last on the operating table, the responsibility is not yours. Health and illness, life and death; all are in Allah’s hands.”

Dr. Shafiqur also emphasized that thousands of people travel abroad for treatment but often return in coffins, while many others are successfully treated in Bangladesh and go on to lead healthy lives.

For this reason, he said, trust in local medical system is not only necessary but a national responsibility.

Reflecting on his own recovery, he expressed gratitude to Allah for granting him life and for the blessings he continues to receive.

He said that if Allah continues to grant him good health, he is committed to using it in the service of people.

He also noted that during his illness, he heard millions of people had been praying for him, both in Bangladesh and abroad.

“I also heard that many prayed even more for the doctors, so they could treat me with the highest skill and care,” he said. “So again, I told them; forget who I am. Treat me like you would any other patient.”

Dr. Shafiqur concluded his remarks by offering thanks to Allah for allowing him to stand before public once again after his illness.

He said he remains committed to using his health and strength for the betterment of the nation and its people.