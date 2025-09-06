5 killed as bus falls into canal

Five people were killed after a passenger bus fell into a roadside canal in Laxmipur Sadar upazila on Saturday morning.

The accident occurred in front of Chandraganj Kafil Uddin Degree College at about 8AM.

Three of the deceased were identified as Md Morshed Alam, 40, Jaynal Abedin, 57, and Humayun Rashid of Noagaon district.

A bus of ‘Ananda Paribahan’ fell into the Rahmatkhali canal as its drive lost control over steering, leaving three dead on the spot, said Mobarak Hossain, officer in-charge of Chandraganj Highway Police Station.

Two other people succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

On information, police and local fire service men rushed to the spot and conducted a rescue operation.

They also managed to rescue 14 people alive from the canal while the others managed to swim ashore.

Vehicular movement on the Laxmipur-Dhaka regional highway remained suspended for an hour following the accident, creating a long tailback on both sides of the road.