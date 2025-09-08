22 Bangladeshis awarded UK’s Chevening Scholarship; applications now open for next cohort

A total of 22 exceptional young professionals from Bangladesh have been awarded the prestigious UK Government Chevening Scholarships for the 2025/26 academic year.

These scholars will soon travel to the United Kingdom to pursue one-year master’s degrees at world-class universities.

British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke handed over the award letters to the scholars in an event on 8 Sept.

The Chevening Scholarship is the UK Government’s global scholarship programme, funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and partner organisations. It offers fully funded opportunities for individuals with strong academic backgrounds and leadership potential to study in the UK.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke said, “My heartfelt congratulations to the 22 brilliant Cheveners from Bangladesh about to embark on this life-changing journey in the UK.

“The Chevening programme reflects the strong UK-Bangladesh partnership, rooted in our shared values. When these scholars return from their studies in the UK, they will be equipped with knowledge, confidence and purpose to make real change in their communities.”

Applications for the 2026/27 Chevening Scholarships are now open and will close on 7 October 2025.

Interested candidates can apply at: www.chevening.org/apply

Chevening was established in 1983 and has grown into a prestigious international awards programme. Scholars come from over 160 countries and territories. Over the past five years, almost 10,000 scholarships have been awarded globally. The Chevening Alumni network includes over 60,000 professionals worldwide, many of whom are influential leaders in their respective fields.