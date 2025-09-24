Ex-DNCC female councillor Nargis arrested from Gulshan

Police have arrested former female councillor of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Mohila Awami League leader Hajera Khatun Nargis from Dhaka’s Gulshan area.

Deputy Commissioner (Media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Talebur Rahman said she was arrested from the Gulshan around 11:30PM on Tuesday.

Being tipped-off, a special team from Gulshan Police Station conducted a drive and apprehended her.

Later she was taken to Gulshan Police Station and a process was underway to take legal action against her, the police official added.