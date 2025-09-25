Apple urges EU to scrap digital competition law, citing user experience and security concerns

Apple has formally called on the European Union to repeal its landmark Digital Markets Act (DMA), arguing the law harms user experience and introduces security risks. The company submitted its position in a 25-page document during the European Commission’s consultation period on the legislation, which ended Wednesday night.

“The DMA should be repealed while a more appropriate fit for purpose legislative instrument is put in place,” Apple stated, adding that the law disrupts the seamless integration of its products and creates new vulnerabilities for users in the 27-nation bloc.

The EU introduced the DMA to curb the dominance of Big Tech and ensure fairer competition in the digital space. The regulation requires major tech companies to open their platforms to rivals, offer browser and search engine choices, and ensure interoperability with third-party devices.

Apple has argued that these changes are forcing it to delay the rollout of certain features in the EU. One example is the company’s new “live translation” tool, which allows users to hear real-time language translations through AirPods. While launched in the United States this month, Apple says additional work is needed to meet EU privacy standards before it can be released in Europe.

The company also raised concerns about the security implications of allowing third-party app marketplaces, suggesting that these could expose users to more risks. It claimed that users have already complained about changes linked to DMA compliance, though Apple did not provide specific data.

In a blog post accompanying its submission, Apple called for significant reform if the law is not scrapped, proposing that enforcement be handed over to an independent European agency rather than the European Commission, which currently oversees compliance.

The commission, for its part, said it is normal for companies to need time to adjust to new rules and reiterated its commitment to helping firms meet their obligations.

The latest dispute comes amid renewed pressure from Washington, with President Donald Trump reportedly pushing back on EU regulations affecting American tech giants. Apple CEO Tim Cook has recently been seen strengthening ties with the Trump administration.

Apple is currently appealing a €500 million fine imposed by Brussels in April under the DMA. Separately, it was fined €1.8 billion earlier this year for violating other EU competition rules.

DMA enforcement officially began in March 2024.