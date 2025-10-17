CA, political leaders sign July National Charter

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, along with leaders of several political parties including BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, signed the July National Charter on Friday afternoon.

The signing took place around 5:15 PM.

According to sources, representatives from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Ganadhikar Parishad, Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party, Ganasanghati Andolon, and Nagorik Oikya signed the charter.

The ceremony began at 4:37 PM at the South Plaza of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban with the national anthem. Members of the Advisory Council, leaders of various political parties, and members of the National Consensus Commission attended. Officials from foreign embassies and high commissions in Bangladesh were also present. The Chief Adviser’s press wing noted that adverse weather caused a brief delay in the start of the event.

In his opening remarks, Consensus Commission Vice-Chairman Ali Riaz said, “We have many streams, but only one confluence: to build a democratic Bangladesh. The July National Charter is the first step toward realizing that dream.” He added that every citizen has a role in this progress, and political parties, despite their differences, must advance it together.

Earlier in the afternoon, several people staged a sit-in in front of the ceremony stage under a banner reading “July Martyrs’ Families and Injured Warriors”.

Police later dispersed them. Angered, some protesters damaged police vehicles, trucks, and buses along Manik Mia Avenue. Police used tear gas and chased the crowd to restore order, and several people were injured in the clash.