Putellas scores again to lead Spain into UEFA women’s Nations League final

Two-time Ballon D’Or winner Alexia Putellas scored again Tuesday to ensure Spain will defend their women’s UEFA Nations League title against the victors of the France-Germany semi-final.

After putting four goals past Sweden in the first leg of the last-four draw, Spain came away with a 1-0 victory in Gothenburg to advance with a 5-0 aggregate.

The two-legged final will be held on November 28 and December 2.

Putellas, who bagged two goals in the first leg, scored in the 74th minute from only Spain’s second strike on target despite dominating possession.

She calmly slotted into the top corner with a classy first-time finish after Claudia Pina, teed up by Aitana Bonmati, played a clever pass.