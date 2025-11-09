Money laundering: CID submits chargesheets in 17 cases against Salman, associates

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has submitted chargesheets in 17 cases against former adviser to ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on private industry and investment Salman F Rahman and several of his associates over allegations of laundering $97 million abroad under the guise of foreign trade.

CID Special Superintendent of Police Jasim Uddin Khan confirmed the development in a message on Sunday, saying the charge sheets were filed ‘without delay’.

The cases were filed by the CID on September 18, 2024, against 28 individuals, including Beximco Group Vice Chairman Salman F Rahman, on charges of laundering around Tk 10 billion through fake export activities.

Other accused include Salman’s brother, Beximco Group Chairman Sohail F Rahman, his son Ahmed Shayan Fazlur Rahman and Sohail’s son Ahmed Shahryar Rahman.