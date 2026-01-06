Tarique Rahman seeks stronger EU role in post-election development

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Tuesday expressed hope that the European Union (EU) would play a more active role in supporting Bangladesh’s development after the upcoming national election, ensuring that the benefits reach the country’s people.

He made the remarks during a meeting with an EU delegation, led by Ambassador Michael Miller, at the BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan office on Tuesday evening (January 6), BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan told reporters after the meeting.

In response, the EU representatives assured that they would continue to stand by Bangladesh and increase assistance in the coming days, Nazrul said.

Describing the meeting as “fruitful,” Nazrul said the discussions covered the expected conduct of the election, BNP’s role in the political process, and the party’s post-election development plans for the country.

Quoting Tarique Rahman, Nazrul said, “BNP wants a peaceful, free and fair election on the scheduled date. The people of Bangladesh have long been deprived of their right to vote and are eagerly waiting to cast their ballots peacefully to express their wishes and aspirations.”

Nazrul said the EU delegation also inquired about BNP’s future plans regarding labour welfare. In response, Tarique highlighted the party’s role in advancing workers’ rights, particularly during the tenure of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, through the establishment of labour courts, the Labour Welfare Foundation and legislative reforms aimed at protecting workers.

On election observation, Nazrul said the EU plans to deploy a large team of observers across the country. “Their presence will enhance the credibility of the election, especially as the EU did not send observers in previous polls. We see this as a positive signal for a fair and peaceful election and future cooperation with the next government,” he added.

BNP representatives at the meeting included Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan, Chairperson’s Adviser Ismail Zabihullah, Joint Secretary General and Foreign Affairs Adviser Humayun Kabir, and Acting Chairman’s Adviser Mahdi Amin.

The EU delegation comprised Paola Pampaloni, Deputy Director for Asia and the Pacific; Monika Bylaite, Sub-regional Head for South Asia; and Legal Adviser Rastislav Spak.