Govt launches first ever freelancer ID software

The government officially launched its first ever state-backed Freelancer ID Management Software to create a secure, transparent and harassment-free verification system for freelancers on Tuesday.

The software was inaugurated at the ICT Division in Agargaon by Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, in charge of the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology. All fees for application, renewal and processing have been waived, and the platform has successfully passed security testing.

Registered freelancers will be able to access banking services, loans, credit cards, training programs and other benefits. The system will also serve as a national freelancer database, helping policymakers track skills and work types.

This initiative is supported by ICT engineers, technical experts, freelancer community leaders and financial institutions, and applications for Freelancer IDs are open from today.