Ocean a major asset, yet it’s increasingly polluted: Prof Yunus

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday emphasised the importance of ocean conservation and sustainable blue economy, hoping that the MoU signed between Maheshkhali Integrated Development Authority (MIDA) and Japan’s renowned Sasakawa Peace Foundation (SPF) will enhance cooperation in fisheries and marine affairs.

Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud bin Harun, Executive Chairman of MIDA, and Professor Mitsutaku Makino, President of the Ocean Policy Research Institute (OPRI) of SPF, signed the MoU in the presence of Prof Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna, said the Chief Adviser’s press wing.

The agreement will be formally endorsed by SPF President Dr. Atsushi Sunami in the coming weeks.

Speaking after witnessing the signing, Prof Yunus said, “Our Ocean is a major asset, yet it is increasingly polluted.”

He said plastic waste has now been detected several thousand meters deep in the sea. “This MoU will help us protect and keep our seas clean,” he said.

Highlighting the significance of the partnership, Prof Yunus said they must protect our marine resources.

“The Sasakawa Peace Foundation is globally respected for its marine research. We are delighted to have them involved in our research initiatives. The Marine Science Institute of Chittagong University will remain connected with the foundation, and this research collaboration will expand gradually.”

The Chief Adviser noted that under the MoU, the Sasakawa Peace Foundation will support MIDA in developing three villages in Maheshkhali as model fishing villages in line with Umigyo (marine industry–based community development).

As the Interim Government of Bangladesh’s dedicated agency for coastal development and strategic infrastructure in Maheshkhali and beyond, MIDA will partner with SPF to advance national priorities in fisheries and marine affairs—priorities shaped by more than 20 ministries, departments, and agencies of Bangladesh.

The Sasakawa Peace Foundation is one of the world’s largest independent philanthropic institutions, with a longstanding commitment to maritime policy, disaster risk reduction, and inclusive development across the Indo-Pacific region.

Under the MoU, MIDA and SPF will collaborate in several key areas, including feasibility analyses for adopting Japan’s blue economy models in mariculture, fisheries, post-harvest management, seafood processing, and the welfare of fishing communities.

The collaboration will also focus on Umigyo (marine industry–based community development), providing guidance on integrated coastal livelihoods, safety at sea, community-based marine resource management, sustainable local economic development, and establishing two-way communication systems between fishing communities and the Government of Bangladesh.

Baseline studies on fisheries resources and coastal tourism potential will also be conducted. Infrastructure development—such as jetties, automated fish landing facilities, cold-chain and transport logistics, seafood processing facilities, and market-chain development—will form another key pillar of cooperation.

In addition, training programs will be implemented covering deep-sea fishing operations, seafood handling and preservation, mariculture, technology transfer for high-value-added products and by-product utilization, export diversification, investment facilitation, disaster management, safety at sea, quality control, hygiene, working conditions, and labor standards.

“This partnership presents a valuable opportunity to work closely with the Government of Bangladesh to promote an integrated and sustainable blue economy, particularly in the fisheries sector,” said Professor Mitsutaku Makino, President of OPRI, Sasakawa Peace Foundation.

He expressed hope that the collaboration would further strengthen Japan–Bangladesh relations and contribute to the welfare and sustainable development of coastal communities in Bangladesh.

MIDA Executive Chairman Ashik Chowdhury underscored MIDA’s long-term vision, stating, “MIDA is committed to preserving age-old coastal livelihoods while building new economic frontiers. This partnership with SPF represents an alignment of vision, values, and action. It will enable Bangladesh to scale up the science, strategy, and systems needed to unlock the potential of the Bay of Bengal—the world’s largest bay. Bangladesh must now act at a higher level to tap into this frontier.”

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the high-level dialogue titled ‘Northeast Indian Ocean Regional Dialogue on Sustainable Blue Economy, Connectivity, and Resilience for Small Island Developing States (SIDS)’, held at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka, from January 13–14, 2026.

The two-day event is jointly organized by the Ocean Policy Research Institute (OPRI) of SPF, MIDA, and Peace and Policy Solutions (Bangladesh). Senior policymakers, experts, and development partners from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and India’s Andaman & Nicobar Islands are participating in the dialogue.

Dr. Emadul Islam, Senior Research Fellow at OPRI and Commodore Tanzim Faruq, Member of MIDA were also present.