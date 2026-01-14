Passing-out parade of BGB’s 104th batch held: Record 3,023 members take oath

The passing-out parade of Border Guard Bangladesh’s (BGB) 104th recruit batch was held in Chattogram on Wednesday.

A record 3,023 new members in the history of the BGB took the oath to protect the sovereignty of the country at Border Guard Training Centre and College (BGTC&C) at Baitul Izzat in Satkania upazila of Chattogram.

Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury inspected and greeted the parade of the new soldiers as the chief guest.

A total of 37,453 Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel will be deployed during the upcoming national election, while 897,117 members from all security forces will be on duty to ensure a peaceful polling process, the Home Adviser said at a BGB recruit batch passing-out parade.

At the time, Senior Secretary to the Ministry of Home Affairs Nasimul Ghani, BGB Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui and the commandant of the training centre and college were, among others, present.

The oath-taking and training completion parade of the new soldiers officially began with the armed salute given to the chief guest in the morning.

After receiving the salute, the adviser delivered various directional speeches to the new soldiers.

He said that the 230-year-old traditional force has become a well-organised, smart, disciplined and professional patriotic force over time.

As the watchful guard of the border, the paramilitary force has been able to earn the trust of the countrymen by performing its duties with great efficiency and professionalism in protecting the integrity of the motherland and providing security to protect 4,427 km long border of the country, as well as preventing smuggling, drugs and human trafficking, tackling any cross-border crime, providing assistance to the civil administration in maintaining internal law and order and dealing with disasters, he said.

Addressing the new soldiers, the adviser said, “Discipline is the ornament of a soldier’s life. A real soldier is one who never backs down from carrying out orders and duties. Honesty, intelligence, reliability, loyalty and enthusiasm are the criteria for the discipline and professional skills of a force.”

He expressed hope that the new soldiers will reflect these qualities and uphold the tradition of the force.

Jahangir Alam urged the new soldiers to be inspired and motivated by the four basic principles–morale, brotherhood, discipline and skills– and to always remain vigilant in fulfilling the great responsibility of protecting the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

He enthusiastically praised the parade displayed by the new soldiers of, the BGB and welcomed the new soldiers on their auspicious occasion of entering their new life and wished them continued success in every aspect of their career.

The adviser extended special congratulations and felicitations to recruit Al Imran for securing the first place as the best new soldier in all subjects in the 104th batch.

He also congratulated Shapikul Islam and Lubna Khatun for securing the first place in physical excellence and Shafiqur Rahman Tamim and Nahida Akhtar for becoming the best firer.

The home adviser said that BGTC&C has been training BGB recruits for the past 44 years and developing them as a watchful guards of the border.

Since independence, 72 batches have been successfully trained. Although the capacity of the training institution is 700-1,000 people, 3,023 recruits (male 2,950 and female 73) have been provided basic training at the 104th recruit batch.

By training the huge recruits at once, the BGTC&C has created history in independent Bangladesh.

Jahangir Alam wished the continued progress of Border Guard Bangladesh and all-round success to the new soldiers.

The parade was declared over by giving an armed salute to him by the smart group of young soldiers.

Finally, a strict drill was performed by the trained members with a melodious band display performed by the BGB band.