New US Ambassador presents credentials to President

Newly appointed US Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent Christensen on Thursday presented his credentials to President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

Welcoming the new envoy, the President expressed the hope that bilateral relations between Bangladesh and the US would further strengthen in the coming days particularly in the areas of business, investment, education and culture, said Shabbir Ahmed Akunjee, private secretary to the Public Division secretary at the President’s Office.

Ambassador Christensen pledged to make all-out efforts to deepen and expand Bangladesh–US relations.

He also sought the President’s overall cooperation in carrying out his diplomatic duties.