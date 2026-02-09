Shastho Batayon 16263 faces closure after 17 months without salaries

The country’s telehealth service Shastho Batayon 16263 is at risk of shutting down after 17 months of unpaid salaries, as the interim government has failed to release funds, leaving its staff unpaid and the service in jeopardy.

The 16263 helpline operates 24/7, providing health advice completely free of charge. A team of 100 MBBS-qualified doctors and 25 health information officers provide services in shifts.

Without timely salary payments, the staff are unlikely to continue, which could result in the discontinuation of the service.

According to sources, Shastho Batayon 16263 was launched in 2015 under the e-Health action plan of the Directorate General of Health Services’ Management Information System (MIS). The service has been operated by Genesis IT Limited, a private company, under a contractual agreement.

The Ministry of Health currently owes Genesis IT Tk 11.24 crore. Despite repeated letters from the company, the ministry has neither responded nor released the funds.

Meanwhile, the current contract is set to expire in April this year. Although efforts to renew it were expected to start early, officials report no such initiatives have been observed.

Genesis IT Director Sohrab Ahmed Chowdhury said continuing the service has become difficult due to non-payment of salaries.

“Salaries for doctors and officers mainly come from the Health Ministry. For almost 17 months, no payments have been made. We cannot retain staff under such conditions, and continuing the service is becoming increasingly difficult,” he said.

Questions have arisen about how a free health consultation service, which has evolved into an integrated national health infrastructure, has fallen into such a state of risk. Public health experts say the ministry should take swift action to continue the service.

Public health expert Abu Jamil Faisal said, “16263 helps address minor health issues that cannot be discussed at major hospitals. In urban areas, where community clinics or union sub-centres are lacking, this service is extremely important.”

He added that the data collected from Shastho Batayon also supports health planning. “Even if a nominal fee is required, the service must continue.”

Attempts to reach Health Ministry Secretary Md Saidur Rahman were unsuccessful. However, Professor Md Sayedur Rahman, the chief adviser’s special assistant, told Jago News, “There has been a little trouble regarding this matter. Work is ongoing, and we hope it will be resolved soon.”

Services offered by Shastho Batayon 16263

The helpline provides consultations for various diseases, adolescent physical and mental health issues, family planning and reproductive health, and mental health advice and referrals. It also provides information about ambulance services, blood availability, and emergency care.

Every call is automatically recorded. Based on patient needs, e-prescriptions are sent via SMS, and video consultations are arranged when necessary. All services are reported daily to the government, with monthly, quarterly, and annual reports submitted as well.

According to Genesis IT, the helpline currently receives 5,500 to 5,600 calls per day. In 2025, the service handled 2,346,773 calls. During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the number of calls exceeded one crore. Since its inception, the service has managed over 2.70 crore calls.

Doctors note that 16263 is a familiar number to the public, where people can call for various health issues and receive advice. If the service is discontinued, it will create a major gap in telehealth access across the country.