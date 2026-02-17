Tarique Rahman elected Prime Minister

BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman has been unanimously elected as Leader of Parliament and Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

Soon after the swearing-in, the newly elected Members of Parliament of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) held a meeting where Tarique Rahman was unanimously elected as the Leader of Parliament and Prime Minister.

The oath-taking ceremony took place around 11:45AM on Tuesday (February 17) at the Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat, with Chief Election Commissioner A M M Nasir Uddin administering the oath.

Tarique Rahman and members of the new cabinet are scheduled to take oath before President Md Shahabuddin at a special ceremony at the South Plaza of the Parliament House at 4PM.