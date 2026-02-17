Don't Miss

Home / Bangladesh / Tarique Rahman elected Prime Minister

Tarique Rahman elected Prime Minister

BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman has been unanimously elected as Leader of Parliament and Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

Soon after the swearing-in, the newly elected Members of Parliament of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) held a meeting where Tarique Rahman was unanimously elected as the Leader of Parliament and Prime Minister.

The oath-taking ceremony took place around 11:45AM on Tuesday (February 17) at the Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat, with Chief Election Commissioner A M M Nasir Uddin administering the oath.

Tarique Rahman and members of the new cabinet are scheduled to take oath before President Md Shahabuddin at a special ceremony at the South Plaza of the Parliament House at 4PM.