President, Prime Minister pay tribute to Pilkhana martyrs

President Mohammad Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman paid tribute to the martyrs of the Pilkhana killings on Wednesday morning.

They laid wreaths at the graves of the fallen officers at the Banani Military Cemetery around 10:00am, marking the anniversary of the tragic killings at the then BDR headquarters in Pilkhana.

Among those present were Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, Chief of Army Staff General Waker-uz-Zaman, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui.

On February 25, 2009, 74 people — including 57 army officers — were killed at the then headquarters of the Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) in Pilkhana.

Since 2024, the day has been officially observed as ‘Shaheed Sena Day’ in remembrance of the fallen officers.