Concerns about fuel will decrease gradually: State Minister

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Anindya Islam Amit has said the perceived fuel shortage in the country has largely been created by public anxiety and panic, adding that the situation will gradually return to normal over time.

He made the remarks while speaking to journalists at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

The state minister said the current concerns are linked to an ongoing crisis in the Middle East. ”We all know that a crisis is unfolding in the Middle East and the longer it continues, the more it could turn into a global crisis.”

He noted that it would be difficult for any single country to find a solution to the situation on its own, stressing that a collective global effort is required to address the crisis.

Anindya Islam also assured that there is currently no actual shortage of fuel in the country. No problems have been observed in March and the anxiety among the public is expected to subside soon.

He added that the government is already taking necessary preparations considering the situation for April and May. Efforts are also underway to import oil from alternative sources, including countries in Africa and the United States.

Indian government has been requested to export oil to Bangladesh. 5,000 metric tonnes of diesel are coming to Bangladesh from India through a pipeline. It has been informally requested that they give more if there is an opportunity, the state minister added.