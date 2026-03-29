NCP announces mayoral candidates for five city corporations

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has announced its preliminary list of mayoral candidates for five city corporation elections, including the two in Dhaka.

NCP Convener and Opposition chief whip Nahid Islam made the announcement at an emergency press conference at the party’s central office in Dhaka on Sunday.

According to the list, NCP spokesperson Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan will contest for mayor in Dhaka South City Corporation, while Senior Joint Convener Ariful Islam Adeeb has been nominated for Dhaka North City Corporation.

In other cities, Advocate Tariqul Islam has been nominated for Cumilla City Corporation, Advocate Abdur Rahman Afzal for Sylhet City Corporation, and Mobashwer Ali for Rajshahi City Corporation.