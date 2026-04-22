Bangladesh eyes diversified energy cooperation with Canada’s Saskatchewan province

Bangladesh has expressed strong interest in diversifying its energy sources through cooperation with Canada’s Saskatchewan province, focusing on conventional energy, clean technologies and emerging areas such as small modular reactors (SMRs)

High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Canada Md Jashim Uddin made the remarks during a series of high-level meetings in the province as part of his official visit, according to a message received on Wednesday.

During his meeting with Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, the envoy proposed establishing a Bangladesh-Saskatchewan framework of cooperation to structure engagement in key areas, including energy, agriculture, agri-food value chains and research collaboration.

The Premier welcomed the proposal and expressed interest in advancing both immediate and long-term cooperation under the framework.

Provincial Minister of Trade and Export Development Warren Kaeding was present at the meeting.

Energy cooperation featured prominently in the discussions, with Bangladesh highlighting the need to diversify its energy mix through collaboration in conventional energy, clean technologies and emerging sectors such as SMRs.

The High Commissioner reiterated the proposal during meetings with Saskatchewan’s Minister of Energy and Resources, Chris Beaudry, and Minister of Agriculture, David Marit, where both sides underscored opportunities for technical cooperation, research collaboration, and knowledge transfer.

Discussions also highlighted the growing trade relationship between Bangladesh and Saskatchewan, particularly in agri-food products and potash fertiliser, which play a crucial role in Bangladesh’s food security.

Both sides emphasised expanding cooperation into value-added sectors, including agri-processing, agricultural technology and downstream industries such as canola-based edible oil production.

During the visit, the envoy was received by Lieutenant Governor Bernadette McIntyre at Government House in Regina and was introduced in the Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly during its session.

He also met Dr Jeff Keshen, president and vice-chancellor of the University of Regina, along with faculty members and Bangladeshi students, highlighting opportunities for academic collaboration, skills development and the role of the diaspora in strengthening bilateral ties.

The High Commissioner further held meetings with key institutions, including Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership (STEP), SaskPower and the Petroleum Technology Research Centre (PTRC), focusing on expanding trade, investment and sectoral cooperation.