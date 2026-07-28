Ensuring quality education for every student govt’s top priority: PM Tarique Rahman

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman said on Tuesday that his government considers ensuring quality education for every student in the country as one of its top priorities.

“To this end, integrated initiatives, effective supervision and the implementation of timely plans to bring qualitative changes at every level of the education system will continue,” he said.

The premier made the remarks while visiting the Ministry of Education at the Bangladesh Secretariat for the first time after assuming office this afternoon, said PM’s Assistant Press Secretary Md. Nazmul Haque Khan.

During the visit, he reviewed the ministry’s overall activities and exchanged views with its senior officials, heads of different departments and agencies, and experienced education officials working at the field level.

The assistant press secretary said a review meeting was held during which officials gave detailed presentations on the ministry’s ongoing activities, various development projects, progress in implementing the National Education Policy and administrative performance.

After reviewing the presentations, the prime minister provided necessary directives to the officials concerned.

The meeting focused on improving the quality of education, ensuring students’ regular attendance in classrooms, strengthening effective teaching, providing continuous and modern training for teachers, expanding technology-driven education and reinforcing administrative accountability.

During the visit, the prime minister also interacted with experienced education officials serving at the field level.

The officials shared their experiences regarding the ground realities of the education sector, existing challenges and measures needed to improve the quality of education.

The prime minister listened attentively to their observations and stressed the importance of giving due consideration to field-level experiences and recommendations in policy formulation and implementation.

At the end of the visit, the premier called upon the ministry’s officials and employees to work with dedication, professionalism and a strong commitment to public service.

He also issued necessary directives for the overall development of the country’s education system.