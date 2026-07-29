Bangladesh, Brunei agree to strengthen trade, manpower cooperation

Brunei Darussalam High Commissioner to Bangladesh Haji Haris Bin Othman on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of manpower, trade and investment, energy, and air connectivity, said a foreign ministry press release.

The state minister expressed Bangladesh’s interest in facilitating the employment of more Bangladeshi workers in Brunei Darussalam.

To deepen trade and business ties, she underscored the need for stronger business-to-business engagement, greater collaboration between women entrepreneurs, and the establishment of a Bangladesh–Brunei Chamber of Commerce.

The high commissioner welcomed the proposals and reaffirmed Brunei’s commitment to expanding trade and investment cooperation with Bangladesh.

Bangladesh also sought greater market access in Brunei for its pharmaceuticals, jute goods, agricultural products and mangoes.

The two sides also agreed to establish a joint business group comprising business chambers, entrepreneurs and investors from both countries to promote mutually beneficial trade, commerce and investment.