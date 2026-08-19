Ex-Minister Satish Chandra Roy passes away

Former Minister and banned AL leader Satish Chandra Roy passed away in Dinajpur, at the age of 95.

The veteran politician died while undergoing treatment for age-related health complications at 10:00PM on Tuesday (August 18). His demise was confirmed by his eldest son, Arabinda Roy.

Funeral and final rites of Satish Chandra were completed at his family cremation ground in Mostafabad village, Birol upazila, at 12:00 PM on Wednesday (August 19).

Born on November 30, 1941, in Mostafabad, Satish Chandra Roy entered politics during his student life.

Although he began his career as a teacher, he later played a vital role in national politics. He was elected Member of Parliament multiple times from the Dinajpur-7 and Dinajpur-2 constituencies on Awami League nominations in post-independence Bangladesh.

In 1996, Roy served as the State Minister for Fisheries and Livestock in the Awami League cabinet. He was later appointed as the full Minister for Primary and Mass Education.