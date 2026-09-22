PM Tarique Rahman meets leaders from Bhutan, Maldives at UN Headquarters

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman held separate meetings with Bhutan premier Dasho Tshering Tobgay, and Maldives Vice-President Hussain Mohamed Latheef at the UN Headquarters on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

During the meetings, they discussed ways to further strengthen the existing friendly and cordial relations between Bangladesh and the two countries, as well as various matters of mutual interest and different aspects of regional and international cooperation.

They also exchanged views on various possibilities for expanding existing areas of cooperation for the mutual interests of the countries and the welfare of their peoples.