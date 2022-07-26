Bangladeshi firms get huge response in Texworld USA

Bangladeshi companies witnessed huge responses from buyers at the ‘Texworld USA Summer 2022’, and the representatives of the companies were busy during the show with trade inquiries from USA and other countries.

“A total of six Bangladeshi fabrics, garments and home textile manufacturers participated at the tradeshow in the USA that was held in New York on July 19-21. The international exhibition offers a wide product range covering the entire fabric spectrum. Bangladeshi companies witnessed huge response in the exhibition,” Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) Director Abu Mukhles Alamgir Hossain told BSS on Tuesday.

From Bangladesh BS Fashion, Fabrica Knit Composite, Hossain Dyeing and Printing Mills, Teen Age Modern Fashion, Vero Style and Visual Knitwears attended the show, he added.

He mentioned that there were around 328 exhibitors (with co-located events) from 18 countries including China, USA, Japan, Korea, Pakistan, Taiwan, Turkey, India, Vietnam, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka and displayed their products.

Texworld USA is one of the largest sourcing events for suppliers, buyers, designers, merchandisers and overseas sourcing professionals.

Ambassador of Bangladesh to the USA M Shahidul Islam visited Bangladeshi stalls in the exhibition here and assured the delegation of cooperation of the embassy in exploring business opportunities in the USA market.

Consul General (In Charge) of the Consulate General of Bangladesh in New York Nazmul Hasan, Commercial Counsellor of the Bangladesh Embassy of the USA Salim Reza and a BGMEA team, led by its Vice President Shahidullah Azim, accompanied him, he added.