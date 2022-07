Jewellers have increased the price of gold by Tk 1,314 to Tk 78,530 per bhori (11.66 grams) in the local market on the ground of price hike in the international market.

The new price chart will be effective from Wednesday.

According to the Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (BAJUS), each bhori of 22-carat gold was fixed at Tk 78,530 which was sold at Tk 77,216 earlier.

Besides, 21-carat gold will be sold at Tk 74,973 and 18-carat gold at 64,246 in the local market.