Bangladesh, US hold wide-ranging trade talks in Washington

Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin met with US Trade Representative (USTR) Ambassador Jamieson Greer at his Washington, DC office on Thursday at 11 am local time to discuss key issues surrounding Bangladesh-US trade and ongoing tariff negotiations.

According to an official message received in Dhaka, the two sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening economic ties for shared benefits.

The meeting took place on the second day of the second round of the three-day tariff talks between Bangladesh and the United States, which are being held in Washington. The discussions were described as comprehensive, covering nearly all major aspects of bilateral trade relations.

The Bangladesh delegation was led by Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashiruddin. National Security Adviser Dr. Khalilur Rahman and the Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant on ICT and Telecommunications, Faiz Ahmed Tayeb, joined the talks virtually from Dhaka. Senior officials from the Ministry of Commerce were also present in Washington.

On the US side, senior representatives from the USTR, as well as officials from departments dealing with agriculture, labor, environment and natural resources, treasury, intellectual property, innovation, and investment, took part in the discussions.

The bilateral meeting resumed at 9 pm Bangladesh time on Thursday, with further talks scheduled for Friday as both countries continue efforts to enhance trade cooperation.