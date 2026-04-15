Sedition case: Hearing on charge framing against Hasina on 17 June

A Dhaka court on Wednesday set 17 June for further hearing on charge framing in a sedition case filed against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 285 others.

Judge Moin Uddin Chowdhury of Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge-3 set the date, defence lawyer Latif Siddique said.

On 27 March 2025, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police filed the case against 73 individuals, including Hasina, on charges of sedition.

After the investigation, the CID submitted a charge sheet on 14 August against Hasina and 285 others. The court took cognisance of the charges and issued arrest warrants against the absconding accused.

According to the case documents, on 19 December 2024, Sheikh Hasina and others attended a Zoom meeting named “Joy Bangla Brigade.” A total of 577 individuals, both at home and abroad, participated in the meeting.

In her speech, Hasina allegedly made anti-state statements and instructed party activists to overthrow the then interim government led by Prof Muhammad Yunus.

Apart from Hasina, other notable accused include former lawmaker Sabina Akhter Tuhin, US Awami League vice-president Rabbi Alam, banned Bangladesh Chhatra League president Saddam Hossain.