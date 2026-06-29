PM Tarique Rahman urges students to prepare themselves to serve nation

SANGSAD BHABAN, June 29, 2026 : Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has urged students to prepare themselves to work for the welfare of the country.

He made the call while speaking with a group of students who had come to observe the budget session of Jatiya Sangsad. The Prime Minister’s spouse Dr. Zubaida Rahman was also present.

A total of 45 students from four educational institutions of Madaripur district observed the session. During the lunch break, they were waiting in front of the Prime Minister’s Office inside the Parliament complex.

As the Prime Minister was leaving his office to attend a programme at the Bangladesh-China Friendship International Conference Center, he stopped to speak with the students.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister called upon the students to remain engaged not only in their academic studies but also in sports, cultural activities, and other creative pursuits.

The students expressed happiness to have the opportunity to meet with the Prime Minister and thanked him for what they described as a memorable experience.

The visit was organized at the initiative of Jahandar Ali Mia, Member of Parliament from Madaripur-2 constituency.

The students were from United Islamia Government High School, Donavan Government Girls’ High School, Rajoir Girls’ High School and Tekerhat Popular High School and College.

In addition to witnessing the parliamentary proceedings, the students toured several important areas of the Jangsad Bhaban and gained insights into the history, architecture, and functioning of the parliament.