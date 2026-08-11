Inflation drops to 8.32% in July

The country’s general inflation rate fell to 8.32% in July 2026, down from 9.16% in June, according to the latest data released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

The latest figure represents a 0.84 percentage point decline in a month, with both food and non-food inflation easing during the period.

The point-to-point inflation rate was 8.55% in July last year.

Food inflation saw a significant decline, falling to 7.16% in July from 8.60% in June. It was 7.56% in July 2025.

The food inflation rate declined by 1.44 percentage points month-on-month, making a significant contribution to the overall fall in inflation.

Non-food inflation also eased, although at a slower pace. It stood at 9.28% in July, compared with 9.61% in June and 9.38% in July last year.

Despite the decline, non-food inflation remained above the 9% mark, indicating continued pressure on the prices of non-food goods and services.