Sunscreen Everyday essential

With Bangladesh’s intense heat and year-round sunshine, sunscreen has become more than a beauty product-it is an everyday essential. Yet a recent international controversy has reminded consumers that choosing the right sunscreen is just as important as applying it regularly.

For many Bangladeshis, comfort plays a key role in daily sunscreen use. Some products feel greasy or sticky, while others leave a white cast on the skin. Formulas developed for cooler climates may not always suit Bangladesh’s hot and humid weather. After all, even the most effective sunscreen cannot protect the skin if it is left unused.

Understanding sunscreen labels can help consumers make informed decisions. SPF (Sun Protection Factor) measures protection against UVB rays, which cause sunburn, while the PA rating indicates protection against UVA rays that contribute to tanning, pigmentation, and premature skin ageing. Together, these ratings provide a clearer picture of a product’s sun protection.

Consumers should also look for products whose claims are backed by credible testing. Independent laboratory verification and transparent product information offer greater confidence in a sunscreen’s performance. Encouragingly, some Bangladeshi skincare brands have begun using accredited local laboratories to verify their SPF claims, reflecting a growing commitment to quality and consumer trust.

No sunscreen is perfect, and no single test can answer every question. However, experts advise consumers to look beyond attractive packaging and high SPF numbers by choosing products with reliable testing and clear information. As awareness of sun protection continues to grow, transparency, scientific verification, and formulas designed for Bangladesh’s climate will help consumers make better choices-and encourage the everyday use of sunscreen.