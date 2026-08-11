Ingredients

• 1 cup roasted oats

• 1/2 cup Cheese

• 4 tbsp grated carrot

• 1 cup boiled potato

• 1 tsp ginger paste

• 2 tbsp refined oil

• salt as required

• 1/2 tsp garam masala powder

• 1 tsp chilli powder

• 1 tsp crushed to paste green chilli

Method

1. Peel off the skin of boiled potatoes and mash them well.

2. Take a large bowl and add oats, mashed potatoes, ginger paste, green chilli paste, grated carrot, salt, chilli powder and garam masala powder to it. Crumble the Cheese in the bowl and mix well to make the mixture into a dough-like consistency.

3. Take out small portions from the dough and using your palms, make small balls. When these balls are prepared, flatten them with your hands to form cutlets.

4. Finally, put a saucepan on medium flame and grease it well with just 2 tablespoons of refined oil. Place the prepared cutlets in the pan and cook from both sides. Once the golden brown colour is obtained, turn off the flame and serve these oats cutlet with green chutney and tomato ketchup. Do try this recipe, rate it and let us know how it turned out to be.