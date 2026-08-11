Hasina, Shakib to receive full security, legal rights upon return: Dr Zahed

PM’s Information Affairs Advisor Dr Zahed Ur Rahman said, former PM Sheikh Hasina and cricketer Shakib Al Hasan will receive full security, constitutional rights and legal aid if she returns to Bangladesh.

The statement was made on Tuesday (August 11) while answering a question during the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s weekly press briefing at the Secretariat.

Dr Zahed added, Sheikh Hasina will face judicial procedure under full security upon her arrival. Everyone must accept whatever the verdict court delivers.

“This is a democratic state. Even the biggest offender here holds civil and constitutional rights. Whether it is Sheikh Hasina or Shakib Al Hasan, rights under the law and the constitution will be ensured for everyone,” he said.

The Adviser stressed that the government does not want to see any fascist or mafia regime, nor will it allow such a system to be established in the future.

Addressing former cricketer Shakib Al Hasan’s potential return, Dr Zahed remarked that there is no reason for the government to be alarmed regarding security if anyone wants to face legal and judicial proceedings in the country.

“If someone returns to the country, they must face the allegations and legal proceedings against them. If they face trial under the law, their security will be ensured,” he stated.

Responding to journalists’ queries regarding individuals affiliated with the previous administration still holding positions in state institutions and media, Zahed Ur Rahman clarified that merely supporting a political party does not disqualify an individual from public service unless criminal charges exist against them.

However, he confirmed that step-by-step measures are being taken against those who actively and publicly aligned themselves with the former government.

Changes are also taking place within various departments under the Information Ministry, he noted, adding that the government prefers not to act in haste. He mentioned that the government is evaluating its achievements over the past 180 days since taking office.

Regarding concerns over the former regime’s lingering influence in mass media, the Adviser assured that the government remains attentive to the issue, particularly considering the events and losses suffered during the July Mass Uprising.

Dr Zahed concluded that political differences are natural in a democracy, but involvement in crimes will be handled strictly through legal channels to establish a constitutional democratic framework.