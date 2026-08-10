Indian High Commissioner holds meeting with Prime Minister

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi is holding a meeting with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

The meeting began at 11:00am on Monday (10 August) at the prime minister’s office in Bangladesh Secretariat.

Ahead of the meeting, the Indian High Commissioner called on Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman on Sunday and discussed various issues concerning bilateral relations and mutual interests.

“It was a regular meeting on bilateral issues,” a spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

During the meeting, the foreign minister and the Indian envoy exchanged views on different aspects of Bangladesh-India relations as well as issues of mutual interest, the spokesperson added.